SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Sherwin-Williams After 1.18% Loss

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $471.22 to a high of $502.57. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $475.01 on volume of 582,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Sherwin-Williams share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $599.95 and a 52-week low of $417.30 and are now trading 13% above that low price at $470.26 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.