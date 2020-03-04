SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Servicenow Inc After 3.63% Loss

Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $247.72 to a high of $261.16. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $268.68 on volume of 890,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Servicenow Inc has traded in a range of $213.99 to $362.95 and is now at $249.61, 17% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Servicenow Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $330.35. Since that call, shares of Servicenow Inc have fallen 21.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.