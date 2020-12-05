SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Servicenow Inc After 1.69% Loss

Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $367.82 to a high of $384.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $368.53 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Servicenow Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $213.99 and a high of $388.50 and are now at $377.18, 76% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

