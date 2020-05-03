SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Semtech Corp After 2.25% Loss

Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $39.01 to a high of $39.83. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $39.17 on volume of 132,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Semtech Corp have traded between a low of $37.27 and a high of $56.26 and are now at $39.61, which is 6% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Semtech Corp on January 31st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $50.03. Since that call, shares of Semtech Corp have fallen 19.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.