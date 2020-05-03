SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Seadrill Ltd After 5.26% Loss

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $0.96 to a high of $0.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $0.97 on volume of 244,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Seadrill Ltd has traded in a range of $0.91 to $10.18 and is now at $1.02, 12% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 3.45% lower and 1.88% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Seadrill Ltd on January 13th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.82. Since that call, shares of Seadrill Ltd have fallen 44.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.