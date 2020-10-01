SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Sally Beauty Hol After 5.23% Loss

Sally Beauty Hol (NYSE:SBH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.58 to a high of $16.43. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $16.13 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Sally Beauty Hol share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.46 and a high of $21.98 and are now at $15.63, 36% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Sally Beauty Hol on September 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $14.47. Since that recommendation, shares of Sally Beauty Hol have risen 13.7%.