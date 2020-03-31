SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Sally Beauty Hol After 1.94% Loss

Sally Beauty Hol (NYSE:SBH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.49 to a high of $8.79. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $8.62 on volume of 205,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Sally Beauty Hol has traded in a range of $7.25 to $21.98 and is now at $8.61, 19% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sally Beauty Hol on January 13th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $15.85. Since that call, shares of Sally Beauty Hol have fallen 44.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.