SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Ryder System Inc After 1.84% Loss

Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $49.01 to a high of $49.93. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $49.22 on volume of 140,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ryder System Inc on January 23rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $52.53. Since that call, shares of Ryder System Inc have fallen 4.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ryder System Inc have traded between a low of $44.90 and a high of $67.65 and are now at $49.31, which is 10% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.74% lower and 0.32% lower over the past week, respectively.