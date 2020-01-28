SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Royal Gold Inc After 2.03% Loss

Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $110.36 to a high of $113.88. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $111.90 on volume of 149,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Royal Gold Inc have traded between a low of $80.65 and a high of $138.78 and are now at $113.25, which is 40% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% higher and 0.07% higher over the past week, respectively.

