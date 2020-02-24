SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Royal Caribbean After 6.79% Loss

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $99.01 to a high of $100.36. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $105.15 on volume of 2.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Royal Caribbean share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $99.01 and a high of $135.31 and are now at $98.82. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Royal Caribbean and will alert subscribers who have RCL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.