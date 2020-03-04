MySmarTrend
SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Royal Caribbean After 6.24% Loss

Written on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:46pm
By James Quinn

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.53 to a high of $26.21. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $25.18 on volume of 12.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Royal Caribbean have traded between a low of $19.25 and a high of $135.31 and are now at $24.06, which is 25% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.76% lower and 9.7% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Royal Caribbean. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Royal Caribbean in search of a potential trend change.

Keywords: rebounders Royal Caribbean

Ticker(s): RCL

