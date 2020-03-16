SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Ringcentral In-A After 8.61% Loss

Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $149.48 to a high of $165.55. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $163.59 on volume of 668,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ringcentral In-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ringcentral In-A in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Ringcentral In-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $101.33 and a high of $252.20 and are now at $159.57, 57% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.