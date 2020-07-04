SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Ringcentral In-A After 8.40% Loss

Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $203.27 to a high of $225.05. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $205.08 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ringcentral In-A on March 19th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $177.36. Since that recommendation, shares of Ringcentral In-A have risen 25.8%. We continue to monitor RNG for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ringcentral In-A have traded between a low of $101.33 and a high of $256.60 and are now at $208.80, which is 106% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.