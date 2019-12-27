SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Repligen Corp After 1.72% Loss

Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $90.90 to a high of $93.49. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $91.68 on volume of 53,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Repligen Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $99.25 and a 52-week low of $48.26 and are now trading 89% above that low price at $91.41 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Repligen Corp and will alert subscribers who have RGEN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.