SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Reliance Steel After 4.41% Loss

Reliance Steel (NYSE:RS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $116.09 to a high of $120.13. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $120.19 on volume of 138,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Reliance Steel share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $122.17 and a 52-week low of $74.38 and are now trading 58% above that low price at $117.85 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

