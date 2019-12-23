SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Realogy Holdings After 3.69% Loss

Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.22 to a high of $9.78. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $9.71 on volume of 544,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Realogy Holdings on September 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $6.11. Since that recommendation, shares of Realogy Holdings have risen 59.7%. We continue to monitor RLGY for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Realogy Holdings has traded in a range of $4.33 to $18.67 and is now at $9.40, 117% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 4.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.