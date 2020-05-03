SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Rayonier Adv After 8.17% Loss

Rayonier Adv (NYSE:RYAM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1.90 to a high of $2.03. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $2.18 on volume of 251,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Rayonier Adv has traded in a range of $1.98 to $15.57 and is now at $2.08, 5% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Rayonier Adv and will alert subscribers who have RYAM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.