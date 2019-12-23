SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Rayonier Adv After 1.75% Loss

Rayonier Adv (NYSE:RYAM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.67 to a high of $4.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.09 on volume of 349,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Rayonier Adv on August 30th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $3.49. Since that recommendation, shares of Rayonier Adv have risen 14.8%. We continue to monitor RYAM for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Rayonier Adv share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.58 and a 52-week low of $2.52 and are now trading 56% above that low price at $3.93 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.