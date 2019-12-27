SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Radius Health In After 1.28% Loss

Radius Health In (NASDAQ:RDUS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.58 to a high of $21.07. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $20.68 on volume of 87,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Radius Health In has traded in a range of $20.55 to $59.22 and is now at $20.79, 1% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

