SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Qualcomm Inc After 2.29% Loss

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $86.44 to a high of $87.64. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $87.31 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Qualcomm Inc have traded between a low of $48.92 and a high of $90.46 and are now at $86.74, which is 77% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

