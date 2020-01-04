SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Qualcomm Inc After 1.46% Loss

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $65.00 to a high of $68.42. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $65.93 on volume of 6.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Qualcomm Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $96.17 and a 52-week low of $49.10 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $66.88 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Qualcomm Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $83.81. Since that call, shares of Qualcomm Inc have fallen 19.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.