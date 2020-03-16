SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Qualcomm Inc After 10.83% Loss

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $65.70 to a high of $69.41. Yesterday, the shares fell 10.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $67.00 on volume of 3.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Qualcomm Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $83.81. Since that call, shares of Qualcomm Inc have fallen 9.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Qualcomm Inc have traded between a low of $49.10 and a high of $96.17 and are now at $67.62, which is 38% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% higher and 1.68% lower over the past week, respectively.