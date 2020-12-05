SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Qts Realty Tru-A After 2.35% Loss

Qts Realty Tru-A (NYSE:QTS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $61.73 to a high of $63.81. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $63.79 on volume of 499,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Qts Realty Tru-A has traded in a range of $42.64 to $68.80 and is now at $62.45, 46% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.55% higher and 0.65% higher over the past week, respectively.

