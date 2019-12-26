SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Qiagen Nv After 24.96% Loss

Qiagen Nv (NYSE:QGEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.23 to a high of $31.64. Yesterday, the shares fell 25.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $40.92 on volume of 5.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Qiagen Nv has traded in a range of $24.86 to $43.16 and is now at $31.12, 25% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

