SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Qep Resources In After 3.07% Loss

Qep Resources In (NYSE:QEP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.07 to a high of $4.21. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.12 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Qep Resources In has traded in a range of $2.69 to $9.01 and is now at $4.13, 54% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Qep Resources In on October 28th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $3.72. Since that recommendation, shares of Qep Resources In have risen 14.0%. We continue to monitor QEP for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.