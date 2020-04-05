SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Pub Serv Enterp After 1.66% Loss

Pub Serv Enterp (NYSE:PEG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $49.00 to a high of $49.73. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $49.03 on volume of 861,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Pub Serv Enterp on March 26th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $42.41. Since that recommendation, shares of Pub Serv Enterp have risen 16.5%. We continue to monitor PEG for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Pub Serv Enterp has traded in a range of $34.75 to $63.88 and is now at $48.79, 40% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.