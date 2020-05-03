SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Provident Financ After 4.40% Loss

Provident Financ (NYSE:PFS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.79 to a high of $20.34. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $19.85 on volume of 53,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Provident Financ on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $23.80. Since that call, shares of Provident Financ have fallen 12.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Provident Financ share prices have been bracketed by a low of $19.69 and a high of $27.59 and are now at $19.89, 1% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.32% lower and 1.16% lower over the past week, respectively.