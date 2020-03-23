SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Procter & Gamble After 3.59% Loss

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $98.62 to a high of $103.75. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $101.59 on volume of 5.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Procter & Gamble have traded between the current low of $98.62 and a high of $128.09 and are now at $98.75. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

