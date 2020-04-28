SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Procter & Gamble After 1.03% Loss

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $116.26 to a high of $117.54. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $116.90 on volume of 4.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Procter & Gamblehas traded in a range of $0.00 to $128.09 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Procter & Gamble and will alert subscribers who have PG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.