SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Portola Pharmace After 44.02% Loss

Portola Pharmace (NASDAQ:PTLA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.50 to a high of $15.20. Yesterday, the shares fell 44.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $23.57 on volume of 10.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Portola Pharmace share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $13.50 and a high of $37.91 and are now at $13.85. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Portola Pharmace on December 17th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $25.66. Since that call, shares of Portola Pharmace have fallen 3.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.