SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Planet Fitness-A After 5.27% Loss

Planet Fitness-A (NYSE:PLNT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $37.01 to a high of $40.15. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $42.04 on volume of 872,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Planet Fitness-A has traded in a range of $23.77 to $88.77 and is now at $37.74, 59% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

