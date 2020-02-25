SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Pioneer Natural After 2.36% Loss

Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $132.54 to a high of $137.20. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $134.34 on volume of 551,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pioneer Natural have traded between a low of $114.79 and a high of $178.22 and are now at $133.34, which is 16% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

