SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Phillips 66 After 4.14% Loss

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $92.01 to a high of $94.93. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $95.09 on volume of 842,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Phillips 66 share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $119.92 and a 52-week low of $80.24 and are now trading 15% above that low price at $92.42 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

