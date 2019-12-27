SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Pg&E Corp After 1.93% Loss

Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.61 to a high of $10.78. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.77 on volume of 654,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Pg&E Corp on October 30th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $5.88. Since that recommendation, shares of Pg&E Corp have risen 84.7%. We continue to monitor PCG for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Pg&E Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.19 and a 52-week low of $3.55 and are now trading 200% above that low price at $10.65 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.