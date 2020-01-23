SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Perkinelmer Inc After 1.83% Loss

Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $99.73 to a high of $100.76. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $100.55 on volume of 216,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Perkinelmer Inc have traded between a low of $78.35 and a high of $103.00 and are now at $99.43, which is 27% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

