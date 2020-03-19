SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Pentair Plc After 5.35% Loss

Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.32 to a high of $25.34. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $25.35 on volume of 399,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pentair Plc have traded between the current low of $23.32 and a high of $47.43 and are now at $24.23. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

