SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Penn Natl Gaming After 6.80% Loss

Penn Natl Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.68 to a high of $17.86. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.15 on volume of 2.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Penn Natl Gaming on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $31.31. Since that call, shares of Penn Natl Gaming have fallen 50.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Penn Natl Gaming share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $13.68 and a high of $39.18 and are now at $14.38. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.