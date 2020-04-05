SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Penn Natl Gaming After 3.80% Loss

Penn Natl Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.31 to a high of $15.82. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.15 on volume of 4.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Penn Natl Gaming share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.75 and a high of $39.18 and are now at $14.95, 299% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 11% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.