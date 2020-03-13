SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Pebblebrook Hote After 15.22% Loss

Pebblebrook Hote (NYSE:PEB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.77 to a high of $11.58. Yesterday, the shares fell 15.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.59 on volume of 2.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Pebblebrook Hotehas traded in a range of $8.77 to $33.59 and are now at $8.80. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.

