SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Pdl Biopharma In After 3.31% Loss

Pdl Biopharma In (NASDAQ:PDLI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.18 to a high of $3.34. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $3.26 on volume of 508,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Pdl Biopharma In share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.06 and a high of $3.89 and are now at $3.21, 56% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% lower and 2.59% higher over the past week, respectively.

