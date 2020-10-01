SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Pdc Energy Inc After 2.83% Loss

Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.60 to a high of $25.37. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $25.17 on volume of 365,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Pdc Energy Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.29 and a 52-week low of $19.57 and are now trading 27% above that low price at $24.86 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.

