SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Pbf Energy Inc-A After 6.35% Loss

Pbf Energy Inc-A (NYSE:PBF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.51 to a high of $27.44. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $26.84 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Pbf Energy Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $37.03 and a 52-week low of $21.09 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $26.36 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

