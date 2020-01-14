SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Patterson-Uti After 1.04% Loss

Patterson-Uti (NASDAQ:PTEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.77 to a high of $10.01. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $9.84 on volume of 789,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Patterson-Uti on November 4th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.42. Since that recommendation, shares of Patterson-Uti have risen 7.2%. We continue to monitor PTEN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Patterson-Uti share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.27 and a 52-week low of $7.68 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $9.87 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.57% lower and 0.80% higher over the past week, respectively.