SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Parker Hannifin After 2.06% Loss

Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $197.86 to a high of $204.82. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $205.83 on volume of 492,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Parker Hannifin have traded between a low of $152.18 and a high of $215.94 and are now at $198.48, which is 30% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

