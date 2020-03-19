SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Pacwest Bancorp After 1.73% Loss

Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.31 to a high of $16.61. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.97 on volume of 929,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Pacwest Bancorp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $14.31 and a high of $40.60 and are now at $15.94. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

