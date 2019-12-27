SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Pacira Pharmaceu After 1.64% Loss

Pacira Pharmaceu (NASDAQ:PCRX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.39 to a high of $45.69. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $45.30 on volume of 81,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Pacira Pharmaceu share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.36 and a 52-week low of $34.96 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $44.65 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

