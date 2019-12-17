SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Owens & Minor After 3.23% Loss

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.20 to a high of $5.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $5.31 on volume of 302,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Owens & Minor. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Owens & Minor in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Owens & Minor has traded in a range of $2.43 to $8.43 and is now at $5.23, 115% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.