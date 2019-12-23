SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Overstock.Com After 2.26% Loss

Overstock.Com (NASDAQ:OSTK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.85 to a high of $7.10. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $6.99 on volume of 546,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Overstock.Comhas traded in a range of $6.85 to $25.50 and are now at $6.91. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Overstock.Com on September 16th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $19.47. Since that call, shares of Overstock.Com have fallen 63.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.