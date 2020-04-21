SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Oneok Inc After 7.05% Loss

Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.56 to a high of $27.49. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $25.92 on volume of 4.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Oneok Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $78.48 and a 52-week low of $12.16 and are now trading 115% above that low price at $26.11 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Oneok Inc and will alert subscribers who have OKE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.