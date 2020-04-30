SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Oge Energy Corp After 2.25% Loss

Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.46 to a high of $32.61. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $31.53 on volume of 395,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Oge Energy Corp have traded between a low of $23.01 and a high of $46.43 and are now at $31.78, which is 38% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

